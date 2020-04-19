Wrapped from head to toe in protective gear, a mask and goggles covering her face, Emily Campbell sat beside her husband of 57 years as he lay in his hospital bed, the tube of a ventilator running down his throat as his body fought COVID-19.
Together in Terry Campbell’s last moments, Emily got to pray for him — guiding his spirit through Heaven’s gates. Her daughter, Gail Cunningham, had called her a prayer warrior in a video posted to Facebook, and that hospital room served as Emily’s battleground when Terry died April 7.
Cunningham chronicled parts of her father’s battle with COVID-19 on Facebook, on the page for the day care she runs alongside her mother, Young Wold Day Care in Clinton. It was there that she first posted about one of the day care’s teachers, who had been on leave and self-quarantining, testing positive on March 31.
In a video Cunningham posted April 3, she described what she did after getting the confirmation.
“My first, first, first thing was to get on the phone with DHEC and see what we were supposed to do,” she said. “I did not feel that was quite enough.”
DHEC had advised her that she didn’t need to close the business, and only needed to communicate with parents from that particular classroom. Cunningham met with her staff and decided to close the center for three days, along with trying to call and speak to each parent individually.
It took her staff all day, but they eventually reached out to everyone to inform them. Despite some criticism from parents, Cunningham said in her video that she took the situation seriously and tried as quickly as she could to make sure each parent was individually contacted.
“My own children were there. It does make you worry, and I empathize with those parents as a parent,” she said. “By the time everyone left, I felt that my parents, definitely with their age, needed to be tested.”
Her mother is a staple of Young World, working with children in each of the classrooms, so getting her a virtual visit to screen her for testing became imperative. She showed no symptoms whatsoever, but Cunningham said her father was shivering. She took his temperature — 100.4 degrees.
“When I plugged that into the virtual visit, they immediately called back and said please come to the emergency room,” Cunningham said in her video. “We jumped in the car, we took a blanket over him.”
The hospital staff that received him were wearing full protective gear, and while they let him into the hospital they asked Cunningham and her mother to wait in the car. After a wait, they told her they were admitting him to the hospital, and that she could come back in the morning to bring his clothes and other items.
“He had tested positive for the virus,” she said. “So right now, our whole world changed. It was no longer about the social media posts, it was no longer about our staff — I hate to say that — it was no longer even about the children at Young World. It was personal, and it had hit hard quickly, and we were not prepared.”
Choking back tears in the April 3 video, Cunningham talked about how her father was in Laurens County Memorial Hospital while she and her mother were in quarantine at home for 14 days.
“So the world has stopped,” she said. “Our world has stopped for us.”
It gave time for God, for them to focus on family, to think about their futures. She described how hard it was not to see him in person, but that they did get to see him through a nurse’s phone during a video call. The phone was wrapped up in multiple baggies for protection, so the image was blurred, she said, but still it helped.
“My mom got to see him and he got to see her. They got to tell each other they love each other,” she said. “That was really good.”
Four days later, her father passed away at the hospital.
On the day her father died, Cunningham shared two images to the Young World Facebook page. They show Emily dressed in the blue protective gear seen in hospitals everywhere now, a mask and goggles strapped to her face, as she leans over her husband in his last moments.
“This is what COVID19 looks like for our family,” Cunningham wrote. “This is also what Jesus looks like.”
Since then, she’s shared some snippets of memories of her dad. The wooden snowmen he’d hang up and paint each year at the day care, or how impressed he was with the solar eclipse. Moments they’ll miss, but memories they get to keep.
In an update April 13, she shared their gratitude for the support, prayer and encouragement.
“Our family has been greatly touched by the outpouring of love through handmade signs, sidewalk chalk messages, videos of children praying for Papa Terry, delivered meals, gifts, practical supplies and much more,” she wrote. “This is evidence that we truly have built a community of precious, kind-hearted friends during these 50+ years. We are blessed by your thoughtfulness, but especially your prayers and we continue to stand on Psalm 91.”
Young World plans to reopen Wednesday.
