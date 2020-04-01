Young World Day Care closed after one of its employees tested positive for the new coronavirus, the Clinton child care facility said Wednesday in a press release posted to Facebook.
The employee, who had self-quarantined ahead of the diagnosis, received the positive result on Tuesday. The day care closed that same day and won’t reopen until April 15. An employee’s family member also tested positive Wednesday.
“We had been in contact with DSS, we have received their guidelines for cleaning and disinfecting that will be closely monitored to ensure all requirements are not only me but exceeded,” the release said.
The state Department of Health and Environmental Control has reported four cases in Laurens County and 1,293 cases statewide.
