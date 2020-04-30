You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Clemson, MUSC staff work together on COVID-19 testing research

  • By DAMIAN DOMINGUEZ ddominguez@indexjournal.com
Testing project 01

Several Clemson University faculty members are involved in a multi-institution research project into COVID-19 testing. From left, Mark Blenner, Sarah Harcum, Terri Bruce, Delphine Dean and R. Kenneth Marcus.

 SUBMITTED

In the rush to develop more accurate and quicker ways of testing people for COVID-19, researchers in South Carolina are volunteering their time to help ensure health care professionals have the testing supplies they need to stay safe.

While plenty of commercial labs are developing tests, researchers from Clemson University, MUSC and Prisma Health realized the need to validate existing testing methods in laboratory settings while also volunteering to develop additional antibody testing capacity for South Carolina.

“We know that, given the demand and everything that’s going on, tests developed by commercial labs are probably going to be hard to get our hands on,” said Caroline Brown, chief external affairs officer at MUSC.

The test they’re working on detects antibodies that form in the blood of people who have been exposed to the novel coronavirus. Because of the presence of antibodies, it’s thought these people would have a lowered chance of being re-infected, but Dr. Shikhar Mehrotra at MUSC said more research is required to know just how safe people with antibodies might be.

The benefit of testing for antibodies, Mehrotra said, is that it can find out whether people who never showed symptoms were exposed to the virus. The next step, he said, is finding out how many antibodies people are developing. Just because someone has antibodies doesn’t mean they’re immune to re-infection, and more research is needed to find out how many antibodies are needed to protect someone.

That’s the lab work that these researchers are doing — they’re going past what some commercially available test kits do.

“Those basically just tell you if they’ve had the virus, but they don’t tell you how much of the antibodies they have,” said Delphine Dean, of Clemson.

This information is key down the line, Dean said. Vaccines work by triggering the body’s immune system to create antibodies, so it’s essential to know how many antibodies people need in order to be protected from COVID-19.

While this lab testing is already underway, Terri Bruce and Ken Marcus at Clemson are working on producing quick response tests aimed at health care workers. These tests use a polymer film they’ve developed to filter a person’s saliva, taking out the unnecessary elements and leaving only the virus behind for the test to detect, Marcus said.

Providing these tests to health care workers will allow easy, quick testing of the people who work on the front lines, risking their health every day. It could also show whether someone without symptoms had been exposed to the virus, preventing them from possibly spreading it further.

Part of what’s so exciting about their work, Dean said, is they’re doing the laboratory research while also developing point-of-care tools like these tests, when usually the lab work is done first. They’re working to reach out to manufacturers and industry partners to help develop and produce the tests, but Mark Blenner at Clemson said between the partnering institutions they might have what they need to produce the tests themselves.

“We may not need an industry partner to help move this forward,” he said. “We’ve got a bunch of dedicated, committed faculty and doctors donating their time and energy and we’re not out here trying to make a profit off of it.”

Dean echoed Blenner’s excitement about the project, saying the staff isn’t looking to make money off this because it’s something that needs to be done for public health and safety.

“If we don’t step up and do something, we’ll have missed an opportunity, earlier on, to know what’s happening in our state,” Dean said. “If you had told me a month or so ago that I’d be working on this, through so many Zoom calls — I mean I do cool stuff, but I never thought I’d be doing this. ... We’ve never seen something like this in the state, but we’ve never seen COVID-19 before, either.”

Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

Clemson, MUSC staff work together on COVID-19 testing research

Clemson, MUSC staff work together on COVID-19 testing research

In the rush to develop more accurate and quicker ways of testing people for COVID-19, researchers in South Carolina are volunteering their time to help ensure health care professionals have the testing supplies they need to stay safe.

+2
Greenwood-based tattoo artist paints mural to help out area business

Greenwood-based tattoo artist paints mural to help out area business

Bob Johnson, owner of Savannah Valley Landscapes and Par Three West Golf Course, doesn’t have any tattoos inked onto his body. For him, the mural painted by tattoo artist Eric Hassler on the side of the reopening Savannah Valley Landscapes’ new building is his tattoo — and he said, “It’s abs…

McCormick High plans in-person graduation ceremony

McCormick High plans in-person graduation ceremony

Seniors at McCormick High School will have a sliver of normalcy during this COVID-19 pandemic.

+3
Upstate lawmakers seek to overturn executive orders

Upstate lawmakers seek to overturn executive orders

Citing the negative impact the shutdown of businesses and government has had on South Carolinians, three Upstate lawmakers sent a letter asking for the speaker to call the House back into session to end the executive orders of Gov. Henry McMaster.

DHEC: Death certificates show 29 SC COVID-19 deaths not reported to state

DHEC: Death certificates show 29 SC COVID-19 deaths not reported to state

Health officials identified 29 more COVID-19 deaths that had not been previously reported to the state through a cross-analysis of death certificates, South Carolina health officials announced Wednesday evening.

Abbeville Nursing Home employee tests positive for COVID-19; worker had no contact with residents

Abbeville Nursing Home employee tests positive for COVID-19; worker had no contact with residents

A nonmedical staff member at the Abbeville Nursing Home who had no direct contact with residents has tested positive for COVID-19, said Abbeville Nursing Home Administrator and President Alan Hughes.

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

As the Lakelands and the country respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has led to state and national emergency declarations, it is vital for everyone to have up-to-date information about the virus and its spread. As such, we're providing free access to all of our COVID-19 coverage, which is available on this page.

Here's the latest information on COVID-19 from health agencies and hospitals:

BLOG: Letters from home

Carb loading

Carb loading

When I was much much younger, it was the Freshman 15 to watch out for. Now I could call it t…