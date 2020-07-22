City manager: Mask ordinance not about punishing, but convincing

Since Greenwood’s citywide mask ordinance went into affect the morning of July 13, City Manager Julie Wilkie said she’d estimate she’s seen compliance rise to about 90-95%.
The mask ordinance requires people entering city stores or restaurants to wear masks, and for retail and food-service businesses to require staff to wear masks. The ordinance comes with a list of exceptions, but classifies violations as civil infractions. Anyone violating the order could face a fine of up to $100, and people responsible for keeping a business in compliance could have their occupancy permit or business license suspended or revoked.
But punishing people isn’t the point of the ordinance, Wilkie said, and no one has faced those penalties so far.
“The intent of the ordinance isn’t to punish people, it’s to slow the spread, to get our numbers down and to alleviate the pressure on the hospitals as they’re seeing increased admissions,” she said. “City council felt that an ordinance lends itself more heavily to having people be compliant with the recommendations. It’s a law, it’s saying you have to comply and there are consequences if you don’t.”
But the city doesn’t want to invoke those consequences. For a few days after the ordinance went into affect, she said the city fielded many calls about people not wearing masks or businesses not requiring employees to do so.
“When we went out and sort of investigated those, we either couldn’t confirm that was the case or when we went there it just wasn’t the case at all,” Wilkie said. “Some of what we’re doing is when we get these reports, we go out and sort of check it out. We want to educate people about the ordinance and make sure they have the resources they need.”
The city’s approach to handling complaints is to have administrators go out and look into them, rather than sending police. Wilkie said someone not wearing a mask isn’t an emergency that requires police attention, which could escalate the situation beyond what’s necessary.
She said she’s gone to businesses herself and parked outside to watch customers, and is overall seeing the vast majority of people comply.
The goal isn’t to pit people against each other, either, she said. She doesn’t want people calling to report one another for failing to wear a mask to go shopping. Instead, she said the first step is to approach management at the business where the violation was spotted and ask them to address the problem.
Businesses, she said, can call the police nonemergency number of 864-942-8413 or the nonemergency dispatch line after hours at 864-942-8632. Since that first wave of complaints, Wilkie said calls have slowed down considerably as the city has worked to print signage for businesses to put up alerting people to the ordinance.
“There’s a learning curve that goes along with all of this that we are all experiencing at the same time,” she said.
Interim Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin said the department has only fielded a handful of complaints, mostly from people reporting individuals failing to comply. One case involved a shopper at a Walmart who didn’t want to wear a mask and got upset at an employee enforcing company policy, but an officer went out to talk to him and deescalate the situation.
“People have been good about it, even in the county when I’ve been out it seems like most people are wearing their masks now,” he said. “Like Julie, with us it’s mostly about educating and helping people out.”
Part of the opposition to masks reminded Chaudoin of the opposition to the passage of seat belt laws. Despite statistics that showed seat belts saved lives, many people wanted the freedom to choose one way or the other. He said there’s still a lot of unknowns regarding the coronavirus pandemic, but evidence shows masks can help reduce the spread.
