City, county managers field COVID-19 questions in teleconference

Greenwood's city and county managers shared how their operations are functioning under pandemic conditions.
By way of a teleconference Thursday, hosted by the Greenwood SC Chambers, Greenwood City Manager Julie Wilkie and County Manager Toby Chappell answered questions posed by Chamber CEO Angelle LaBorde.
The city and county buildings are closed to non-employees, they said.
Chappell said the county determined how many county employees could work from home and divided them into two teams that alternate.
“If we were to get a positive case in the county, we would have a set of employees that could still come in and have a continuity of operations,” Chappell said.
Wilkie said the city has waived all online processing fees for city payments to encourage people to pay online and not in person.
Both governments have extended the deadline for accommodations and hospitality tax payments to help businesses.
Wilkie and Chappell said that, as a result of the pandemic, they have learned more than they previously knew about technological resources and remote working. Attending meetings can even be done without leaving the office.
“We are able to log on from our offices,” Chappell said. “I think the way meetings will be done will change for least at the county level.”
Chappell predicts videoconferencing will be used more in the future.
Both managers praised the work of Greenwood County Emergency Management Director George McKinney with keeping the governments updated on information coming from state government.
While government buildings are closed to the public, the same is not true of all government properties. City and county parks remain open, while playgrounds and ballfields are closed at this time, they noted.
