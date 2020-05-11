You are the owner of this article.
City, county managers adapt to COVID-19

  • By JAMES HICKS jhicks@indexjournal.com
blake stone

BLAKE STONE
Julie Wilkie

JULIE WILKIE
Toby Chappell

Toby Chappell

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed many things in the way governments operate and government managers are on the front lines of the changing times and policies.

“We have not encountered this before,” Greenwood City Manager Julie Wilkie said about how the novel coronavirus has changed government. “I had to come up with a lot of policies to guide us through the steps that I knew were going to come later rather than continuing to scramble.”

With COVID-19 came a lot of changes, according to Abbeville City Manager Blake Stone.

“Definitely communication is one of the most stark changes,” Stone said. He said that many people come to his office daily, something that he misses in the COVID-19 days. “It’s lonely, to be honest,” Stone said. Keeping your staff focused during a pandemic is also a challenge.

“Focus on your area of expertise” is what Wilkie told her staff at the City of Greenwood.

According to Wilkie, one of the keys to working through this pandemic has been to have government staff stay in their lane. Wilkie focused on watching the money coming down from the state and federal governments to see how it can be used to benefit the city.

In the midst of a pandemic, the stress of being a government manager would seem to be at its highest. That is not necessarily true, according to the managers that spoke to the Index-Journal.

“Anyone that has these types of jobs will tell you that the jobs are stressful,” Greenwood County Manager Toby Chappell said. But as for COVID-19 making the job more stressful, Chappell wouldn’t necessarily agree.

“It’s created different stress,” Stone said. He compares it to the stress of having an emergency, such as a tornado.

Managers have to be prepared to act in a constantly changing environment.

“It’s one of the attributes that for someone like me is appealing to the job,” Chappell said.

All of the managers agree that some of the technology that is having to be used now to conduct meetings will probably be used in the future, post-pandemic days.

“It’s much easier and more efficient to get multiple groups on one Google Meeting, from their offices, than it is to coordinate a multitude of schedules,” Chappell said.

City, county managers adapt to COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed many things in the way governments operate and government managers are on the front lines of the changing times and policies.

