Church feeds the needy, provides masks for children

NINETY SIX — This past Thursday, members of Pleasant Rock Baptist Church fed more than 100 families.
On Saturday, the Rev. Michael Meyers and members of his congregation were at it again. Myers stood in a room filled with nonperishable items and produce, and there were 60 packed bags of food ready to deliver to families in need.
“During the pandemic, one of the things we wanted to make sure we’d be able to do was to give back to the community,” Meyers said. “I was able to have a few contacts in different places, and they were able to help us to provide food back to the community.”
Each packed bag will feed a family of six.
“We are just excited that we are able to do that,” Meyers said. “When we got here this morning, there were already people waiting outside. We’ve got people who have called us from as far away as McCormick who will be coming in to get things.
The church was also kicking off an initiative called MaskUp96.
“We have enough masks to provide a mask for every single student in our community,” Meyers said.
It wasn’t just canned foods. Deacon George Williams brought in produce he grew.
“I thought I might ask what I could do to help the people in the community,” Williams said. “It’s our job to help those that can’t help themselves.”
Dozens of volunteers lined up outside in the parking lot, ready to provide food to those who came.
