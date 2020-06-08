Chili’s employee tests positive for COVID-19; restaurant closes after story publishes

Chili’s restaurant in Greenwood remained open for several hours Monday despite at least one employee testing positive for COVID-19, an employee said Monday night. The employee also said two other employees who were in contact with a person who tested positive are awaiting test results.
“Today, we learned that team members unfortunately tested positive for COVID-19 and we quickly closed the restaurant to thoroughly deep clean and disinfect per CDC guidelines,” a Chili’s Grill and Bar spokesperson said in an email.
However, the restaurant didn’t close and was still seating customers at 7 p.m. Monday.
After receiving word of the employee’s positive result, management was preparing to shut the restaurant down, said an employee who spoke on condition of anonymity. However, she said a Chili’s district manager ordered the restaurant to stay open.
The employee said other employees had already begun cleaning and preparing the restaurant for closing at 4 p.m. when they received word to remain open. Many employees were upset with management’s decision, she said. Their concerns were relayed to the district manager, but the decision to remain open remained in place, the employee said.
Some employees tried to call the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state Department of Health and Environmental Control to tell them what was happening at the restaurant, she said.
“I’m genuinely worried about the fact that we are serving all these people,” the employee said. “Chili’s is a really busy restaurant.”
She told the Index-Journal that four employees were tested for COVID-19, including the one positive and the two who are awaiting results. The other employee did not test positive but was diagnosed with pneumonia.
As of 7 p.m. Monday, the restaurant was still open. Managers at the restaurant declined to comment.
Chili’s manager Daniel Anderson provided a reporter what he said was the Chili’s guest relations number, but the number he gave was for a medical alert device company.
It wasn’t until a version of this story was published online that a spokesperson for Chili’s provided an emailed statement to the Index-Journal announcing the restaurant was closing. A reporter called the Greenwood location at about 10 p.m. Monday and a recorded message said the business was closed for cleaning.
Chili’s will remain closed for three days, according to the statement.
