You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Chili’s employee tests positive for COVID-19; restaurant closes after story publishes

Chilis
Buy Now

The Chili’s restaurant in Greenwood remained open Monday night after one employee tested positive for COVID-19. Two more employees are awaiting test results.

 JAMES HICKS | INDEX-JOURNAL

Chili’s restaurant in Greenwood remained open for several hours Monday despite at least one employee testing positive for COVID-19, an employee said Monday night. The employee also said two other employees who were in contact with a person who tested positive are awaiting test results.

“Today, we learned that team members unfortunately tested positive for COVID-19 and we quickly closed the restaurant to thoroughly deep clean and disinfect per CDC guidelines,” a Chili’s Grill and Bar spokesperson said in an email.

However, the restaurant didn’t close and was still seating customers at 7 p.m. Monday.

After receiving word of the employee’s positive result, management was preparing to shut the restaurant down, said an employee who spoke on condition of anonymity. However, she said a Chili’s district manager ordered the restaurant to stay open.

The employee said other employees had already begun cleaning and preparing the restaurant for closing at 4 p.m. when they received word to remain open. Many employees were upset with management’s decision, she said. Their concerns were relayed to the district manager, but the decision to remain open remained in place, the employee said.

Some employees tried to call the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state Department of Health and Environmental Control to tell them what was happening at the restaurant, she said.

“I’m genuinely worried about the fact that we are serving all these people,” the employee said. “Chili’s is a really busy restaurant.”

She told the Index-Journal that four employees were tested for COVID-19, including the one positive and the two who are awaiting results. The other employee did not test positive but was diagnosed with pneumonia.

As of 7 p.m. Monday, the restaurant was still open. Managers at the restaurant declined to comment.

Chili’s manager Daniel Anderson provided a reporter what he said was the Chili’s guest relations number, but the number he gave was for a medical alert device company.

It wasn’t until a version of this story was published online that a spokesperson for Chili’s provided an emailed statement to the Index-Journal announcing the restaurant was closing. A reporter called the Greenwood location at about 10 p.m. Monday and a recorded message said the business was closed for cleaning.

Chili’s will remain closed for three days, according to the statement.

Contact staff writer James Hicks at jhicks@indexjournal.com or on Twitter @jameshicks3.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

Chili’s employee tests positive for COVID-19; restaurant closes after story publishes

Chili’s employee tests positive for COVID-19; restaurant closes after story publishes

Chili’s restaurant in Greenwood remained open for several hours Monday despite at least one employee testing positive for COVID-19, an employee said Monday night. The employee also said two other employees who were in contact with a person who tested positive are awaiting test results.

COVID-19 update: SC sets new record for hospitalizations, new cases

COVID-19 update: SC sets new record for hospitalizations, new cases

About a month after COVID-19 cases were supposed to have peaked in South Carolina, the state hit a new single-day record for new cases and reported its highest number of hospitalizations connected to the respiratory virus to date.

+3
The Museum and Railroad Historical Center reopening, new exhibits, guidelines

The Museum and Railroad Historical Center reopening, new exhibits, guidelines

The Museum of Greenwood opens at 10 a.m. Wednesday, with new exhibits ready for viewing and social distancing guidelines in place, to be followed by the Railroad Historical Center reopening at 10 a.m. June 20 on Saturdays only.

COVID-19 update: SC reports 390 more cases, 1 additional death

COVID-19 update: SC reports 390 more cases, 1 additional death

State health officials reported 390 additional cases on Sunday and an additional death.

COVID-19 update: Greenwood sees 3rd death; SC sets new daily case record

COVID-19 update: Greenwood sees 3rd death; SC sets new daily case record

State health officials on Saturday announced the third death from COVID-19 in Greenwood County as statewide cases continued to climb.

COVID-19 update: SC sets record for daily reported cases, nears peak hospitalizations

COVID-19 update: SC sets record for daily reported cases, nears peak hospitalizations

State health officials announced 447 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday — the highest single-day tally to date — along with 13 additional deaths.

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

As the Lakelands and the country respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has led to state and national emergency declarations, it is vital for everyone to have up-to-date information about the virus and its spread. As such, we're providing free access to all of our COVID-19 coverage, which is available on this page.

Here's the latest information on COVID-19 from health agencies and hospitals:

BLOG: Letters from home