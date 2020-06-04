CHC hosts testing site at Ware Shoals, upcoming site at Little River

The more people get tested for COVID-19, the better those responding to the pandemic can understand the scope of the problem. On Wednesday, people visiting Ware Shoals High School had the chance to be tested for free, no questions asked, by Carolina Health Centers staff from the Greenwood area.
Miriam Ferguson, chief operations officer with Carolina Health Centers, said work on recent mobile testing events started at least a month ago. She contacted the state Department of Health and Environmental Control wanting to help with facilitating testing in this part of the state, and partnered with DHEC for their first event in Ridge Spring on May 15.
“We’re trying to help in these smaller communities,” Ferguson said. “When we ID someone with an active case, we can tell them to isolate. Then DHEC has the capacity to do contact tracing and they can inform everyone that person had been in contact with that they need to isolate, too.”
People seeking tests drove up along the front of Ware Shoals High School to an initial tent where staff took their information, then pulled forward to a second tent where nursing staff swabbed the patient to get a sample. The samples are sent to DHEC, and results are typically available within 24 to 48 hours.
The benefit of these clinics, Ferguson said, is that at doctors’ offices the physician is only likely to test someone if they’re showing symptoms of the illness. Asymptomatic and patients with the virus but who are not currently showing symptoms aren’t likely to be tested, but these clinics can test anyone regardless of their symptoms or exposure level.
“It is crucial for all of us in the health care community to work together to connect people living in more rural areas such as Ridge Spring, Ware Shoals and Calhoun Falls to COVID-19 testing,” said Brooke Holloway, chief development and corporate compliance officer with CHC. “Health data indicate that residents of rural communities are more likely to have some of the underlying conditions that can increase risks related to COVID-19.”
She said testing is a critical part of people safely returning to work, school, church and other day-to-day activities.
That’s what inspired Greenwood County Councilwoman Edith Childs to push for a testing event in Greenwood. Ferguson said Childs was instrumental in advocating for CHC’s upcoming free testing event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 11 at the Little River Multicultural Complex. Ferguson said, like the Ware Shoals event and the ones before it, the testing is free of charge and open to anyone.
Childs said she was seeing testing events in surrounding counties and decided to speak with her own doctor to find out who she should talk with about organizing an event nearer to Greenwood.
“I’m just excited, because there are a lot of people in Greenwood that are positive, and some of these people might have family members who don’t know they’re positive,” Childs said.
Ferguson said these testing events are the product of countless people working together for the public’s safety and health. The state National Guard came out to help provide an air-conditioned tent for the workers, and DHEC provided a drive-thru tent and staff to help. Paramedics from Easley assisted, Ferguson said, and county officials were helping the whole time.
By about 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, more than 60 people had come through the Ware Shoals tent. At the McCormick County testing event, Ferguson said more than 300 people got tested, and more than 150 were tested in Ridge Spring and Calhoun Falls.
“We want to make sure our smaller communities stay safe,” she said.
