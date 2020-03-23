Together, Greenwood County School District 50 and Abbeville County School District served 11,212 breakfasts and 11,666 lunches last week. District 50 supplied 7,197 breakfasts and 7,197 lunches, and Abbeville County schools supplied 4,015 breakfasts and 4,469 lunches.
Changes have been made this week to ensure the districts’ employees are not overly exposed and their students continue to be fed.
D50 will provide two breakfasts and two lunches per child on Monday and Wednesday, and one breakfast and one lunch on Friday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The meals will be available at the district’s emergency feeding sites, which includes Brewer Middle, Lakeview Elementary, Northside Middle and Westview Middle School. Pickups will no longer occur at Early Childhood Center or Pinecrest Elementary.
Students who do not have transportation to these emergency sites can email D50EmergencyMeals@gwd50.org.
ACSD has adjusted procedures for their meal service and will now provide five breakfasts and five lunch meals at Wright Middle, Cherokee Trail Elementary, Diamond Hill Elementary, and John C Calhoun Elementary School on Monday from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Students, accompanied by their parents or an adult, will pick up breakfast and lunch for the entire week. Parents can bring all children 18 and under, and special needs students 21 and under to the locations to receive weekly meals.
Greenwood School District 51 began providing lunches and breakfasts Thursday at Ware Shoals High from 8-9 a.m., and buses began delivering meals throughout the district at 8 a.m.
Greenwood School District 52 will be reducing the amount of time bus drivers stay at stops so the district can add additional locations to their meal program.
