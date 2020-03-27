The Greenwood SC Chamber’s NonProfit Council invites area nonprofits to participate in a resource-sharing conference call from 10-11 a.m. April 8.
According to David Dougherty, Chamber vice president of investor relations, the Council convened several agency representatives on such a call earlier this week.
“Especially now with the COVID-19 crisis, it’s important that we provide a mechanism for agency representatives to share resources and discuss available services,” he said.
“I think it is critical that the nonprofit agencies that are on the front line of this crisis remain in contact with one another, update each other, and work together to address issues they may be facing,” said Jeff Smith, CEO of the Greenwood County Community Foundation and chairman of the NonProfit Council.
There is no cost to participate, but pre-registrations are required in order to receive the conference telephone call-in information. Visit GreenwoodSCchamber.org to register. For information, call Dougherty at 864-889-9315.
Residents may visit the Chamber’s website for COVID-19 resources at GreenwoodSCchamber.org/covid-19-business-resources.html.
