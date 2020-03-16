Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce wants people to know Greenwood is open for business during the coronavirus pandemic.
"It's imperative that business owners know that we are available to assist them navigate through this crisis," said Angelle LaBorde, CEO of the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce.
The Chamber has created a hashtag, #GWDopen4Biz.
"Our goal is to utilize this tag to push out updates on Greenwood businesses so that our followers and others from the community can track local updates about business hours, products and unique services," LaBorde said in a news release.
The Chamber has also created a page on its website that contains information from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, S.C. Chamber of Commerce, Small Business Administration and area governments.
The Chamber is asking businesses to fill out a survey about how their business has been affected that they will share with Greenwood County Emergency Management officials.
Businesses are encouraged to send news and updates to Madison Herig, marketing and communication specialist, at Madison@GreenwoodSCchamber.org or contact her at 864-889-9310.