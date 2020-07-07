You are the owner of this article.
Carolina Pride employee, resident of Pathway House tests positive for COVID-19

A client of the Greenwood Pathway House tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. He was also an employee at the Carolina Pride facility in Greenwood.

“This is the only confirmed or suspected case of COVID-19 on our campus,” Pathway House Executive Director Anthony Price said in an email.

The client, who has underlying health conditions, was taken to the emergency room for difficulty breathing. Before being discharged, the hospital administered a one hour COVID-19 test which came back positive, Price said.

Price said that the client works at Carolina Pride and the company was notified of the positive test result Sunday.

Jim Reed, CEO of Eddy Packing, Carolina Pride’s parent company, confirmed that a resident of Pathway House is employed at the Greenwood plant but couldn’t comment on whether the employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Reed said when an employee tests positive for COVID-19, the employee is not allowed to return to work until cleared by the health department. There is also a policy for employees who work near a person who tests positive.

“Our general policy is any employee that works around someone who is positive is quarantined off with pay,” Reed said.

As an Eddy Packing plant, the Carolina Pride facility complies with the same procedures and policies of the parent company.

“We follow all CDC recommendations and guidelines in our plants,” Reed said. “All of our employees wear masks at all times.”

Greenwood Pathway House implemented enhanced mitigation procedures on Sunday afternoon.

“All of our clients are being screened two times daily for COVID-19 using the daily screening guidelines for homeless shelters from the CDC,” Price said.

He said other companies that have employees at the Pathway House shelter were also notified of the positive test.

Price said protocols were activated on March 16 and clients have been restricted to campus since then. Clients are able to go to work or medical appointments, he said.

Pathway House also suspended job readiness training programs two weeks ago when cases of COVID-19 began to spike. No clients have been in the thrift store since that time as well.

“We have reached out to SCDHEC and a local medical provider in an attempt to set up on campus COVID-19 testing for all of our clients and staff,” Price said.

Greenwood Pathway House is an organization that works with homelessness in the Lakelands.

Contact staff writer James Hicks at jhicks@indexjournal.com or on Twitter @jameshicks3.

