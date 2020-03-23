Carolina Health Centers is at risk of running out of important protective gear amid the coronavirus outbreak and is asking for donations of these critical supplies.
"Our goal is to remain open to provide care while doing our best to protect our patients and staff," a news release from CHC said. "We are offering COVID-19 testing in accordance with CDC guidelines. We are also working to screen all patients outside before allowing access to our buildings."
These efforts require the use of protective masks, gloves and gowns, the release said, which are in limited supply. Anyone with these items that can donate them should send an email to chc@carolinahealthcenters.org
