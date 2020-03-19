Carolina Health Centers’ offices are open and serving patients.
Many of its sites have adjusted scheduling to care for well patients in the mornings — after a thorough cleaning the evening before — and sick patients in the afternoons. Many sites are also integrating a curbside triage system to help eliminate patient exposure to anything unfavorable. Patients with fever, cough and shortness of breath are asked to call the office before arriving.
In order to better care for the sick and protect the well, CHC has modified processes and procedures.
Patients who feel they might have been exposed to or have symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to call ahead of coming to or entering the office. Patients will be asked a series of screening questions to determine whether or not they meet the requirements to be tested.
CHC has tested patients, and so far no one has tested positive for COVID-19.
