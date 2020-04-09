When President Donald Trump signed into law the $2 trillion federal stimulus package known as the CARES Act, most Americans took notice of the stimulus checks and an additional $600 a week in unemployment benefits. A part of the law that a lot of college and university alumni can take advantage of is the six-month reprieve from federal student loan payments.
Lenders are implementing the provision to help individuals who are dealing with financial struggles because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Borrowers are being placed in an administrative forbearance, which allows them to temporarily stop making their monthly loan payment. The suspension of payments will last until Sept. 30, but borrowers can still pay if they choose.
Michelle Lodato, Lander University’s director of student financial aid, thinks the student loan provision will be a great relief to borrowers.
“It affords them the priceless opportunity of focusing on themselves and their families during this uncertain time,” she said. “Instead of being focused on how they will make their student loan payments, they can focus on keeping themselves and their families safe and healthy.”
Borrowers who are financially stable can still make payments, which will be applied to the loan’s principal balance once all interest accrued before March 13 has been paid.
“This is a great benefit for some borrowers and will allow them to pay their loans off sooner,” Lodato said.
In general, Lodato thought the student loan provision was smart because a lot of Americans have found themselves economically unstable during this COVID-19 pandemic. As a financial aid administrator, she has told students and parents about the importance of repaying student loans in a timely manner. The provision will prevent loans from spiraling into default and harming the borrower’s credit score.
The provision also gives borrowers a chance to look at their student loans and research other payment options after the six-month suspension of payments has ended.
Lodato thinks it is important for borrowers to know that they have options, even outside of the six-month suspension of payments. She encourages borrowers to contact their lenders to ask about other options available after the six-month suspension ends because most borrowers will still feel the effects of the pandemic after September.
Private loan borrowers and lenders are not included in the law, so they will not receive — or have to implement — a six-month suspension of loan payments.
