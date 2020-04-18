Kayce Thompson, a human services major at Piedmont Technical College, is one of the 3,600 students who have received CARE Act payments to help with furthering their education during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thompson is a full-time student and single mother of three who not only receives CARE Act payments, but also SOS funds and assistance from PTC’s TRiO Student Support Services Grant.
“It’s really hard to be a full-time student, have three kids and be able to work,” she said. “Everything I get from (Piedmont) Tech helps me a lot.”
All three of Thompson’s children are currently at home with her because Greenwood County School District 50 schools moved to remote online instruction in compliance with Gov. Henry McMaster’s executive order to close public schools. The money received and dispersed by PTC allowed her to hire a babysitter so she could take time for her own studies. The funds also helped her pay for internet access so she could access her online classes while at home.
“It has been a big transition I’d say, but I’m a single mother working really hard for my degree so my school comes first no matter what,” she said.
After graduation, Thompson wants to be a drug and alcohol counselor because she wants to help someone the way she was helped during her journey to sobriety. Drug abuse cost her custody of her 6-year-old son and caused a number of other obstacles in her life. Now after being clean for the past two years, she is close to getting custody of her son and obtaining a degree from PTC. She is also considering working for the state Department of Social Services.
“We’re so proud of what our students are able to accomplish in any circumstance, but specifically in these circumstances,” said Russell Martin, PTC director of marketing and public relations. “Against all odds, they’re still striving to achieve their dreams. We’re glad that we can provide resources like the SOS funds and TRiO Student Support Services Grant. It’s (also) great that this CARES Act included some additional assistance for students as they navigate through this uncertain time.”
Martin also commended PTC’s faculty and staff, as he and the rest of the administration, have continued to be impressed by their urge to step up and be there for their students during this unprecedented time.
“Kayce is receiving assistance because our staff is working really hard to make sure that students have the resources they need to succeed in this environment,” he said.
Thompson is grateful for her instructors specifically because anytime she reached out and needed help they either gave her the time she needed or answered any question she had.
“I’m grateful for Piedmont Tech and everything that they’ve done to help,” she said. “With (PTC’s help) I’ve been able to maintain a healthier and stable lifestyle.”
One thing PTC has not been able to help Thompson with is figuring out how to do her kid’s online work.
“I look at their stuff and I’m like ‘I don’t even remember how to do stuff like that’,” she said. “I have to google a lot of it. I’ve managed to do it, but it’s a different world, that’s for sure.”
Other PTC students who do not know how to receive SOS funds or apply for the TRiO Student Support Services Grant can take advantage of PTC’s new live chat service on its website, ptc.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.