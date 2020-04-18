Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Camp Fellowship’s board of directors and executive leadership team will suspend traditional on-site residential camp operations this summer.
The decision was based on currently available data, recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other state and federal agencies, and the ministry’s organizational values and commitments to campers.
“Our strong commitment to the health and safety of our campers, and our desire to be financially responsible with both the short and long-term mission of this ministry makes this the right decision for this summer,” Camp Fellowship’s release said.
The ministry will explore new opportunities for campers and families, and will share those plans early May.
If a camper is already registered for the 2020 traditional summer camp and paid a deposit, or other amount, the ministry will be contacting and sending them separate emails directly through the account with which they registered with further information about options.
