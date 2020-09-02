You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cambridge Academy reports student with COVID-19

A student in Cambridge Academy’s lower school tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release sent Wednesday night by Head of School Lori Anne Hagood.

“This individual is quarantined per DHEC guidelines,” the release said. “I have personally been in contact with all close contacts of this student and those individuals will remain off campus for the 14-day quarantine period.”

Hagood said the student had no close contacts with the middle or upper school students, and classrooms and other areas potentially exposed will be sanitized, according to state guidelines.

“As a reminder, all parents, children, and staff who experience symptoms or test positive for COVID-19 are strongly encouraged to seek medical advice from their healthcare provider,” the release said. “In addition, please contact me immediately if your child has symptoms, been tested or exposed to COVID-19.”

Cambridge Academy returned to five days of face-to-face learning Aug. 13. The school’s reopening plan was formed by a pandemic team consisting of a doctor, a nurse, teachers and parents. It limits movement in the building, specifies entrances for student arrivals and though masks are optional it implemented daily screenings for students and employees.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

COVID-19 update: Greenwood County records 4 more deaths — 3 confirmed, 1 probable

COVID-19 update: Greenwood County records 4 more deaths — 3 confirmed, 1 probable

State health officials reported three new confirmed COVID-19 deaths and one more death probably linked to the virus in Greenwood County on Wednesday. To date, the county has logged 46 confirmed and five probable COVID-19 deaths.

Cambridge Academy reports student with COVID-19

A student in Cambridge Academy’s lower school tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release sent Wednesday night by Head of School Lori Anne Hagood.

COVID-19 update: Saluda County records 12th death

COVID-19 update: Saluda County records 12th death

State health officials reported 761 new confirmed cases and 31 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, as well as 37 additional confirmed deaths.

Nursing homes get new guidance on limited in-person visits

Nursing homes get new guidance on limited in-person visits

Some families might have the chance to reunite after state officials announced new guidelines to allow limited, outdoor visitation at nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

Where can I get tested for COVID-19?

Where can I get tested for COVID-19?

To get tested, contact your health care provider or a local hospital, such as Self Regional Medical Center or Abbeville Area Medical Center. You may also attend a free testing clinic. Here are some that are currently planned:

SC Bar launches hotline for eviction, housing legal questions

SC Bar launches hotline for eviction, housing legal questions

South Carolina Legal Services and the South Carolina Bar have launched a legal assistance hotline for those needing help with evictions and other housing-related issues.

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

As the Lakelands and the country respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has led to state and national emergency declarations, it is vital for everyone to have up-to-date information about the virus and its spread. As such, we're providing free access to all of our COVID-19 coverage, which is available on this page.

Here's the latest information on COVID-19 from health agencies and hospitals:

BLOG: Letters from home