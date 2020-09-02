Cambridge Academy reports student with COVID-19

A student in Cambridge Academy’s lower school tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release sent Wednesday night by Head of School Lori Anne Hagood.
“This individual is quarantined per DHEC guidelines,” the release said. “I have personally been in contact with all close contacts of this student and those individuals will remain off campus for the 14-day quarantine period.”
Hagood said the student had no close contacts with the middle or upper school students, and classrooms and other areas potentially exposed will be sanitized, according to state guidelines.
“As a reminder, all parents, children, and staff who experience symptoms or test positive for COVID-19 are strongly encouraged to seek medical advice from their healthcare provider,” the release said. “In addition, please contact me immediately if your child has symptoms, been tested or exposed to COVID-19.”
Cambridge Academy returned to five days of face-to-face learning Aug. 13. The school’s reopening plan was formed by a pandemic team consisting of a doctor, a nurse, teachers and parents. It limits movement in the building, specifies entrances for student arrivals and though masks are optional it implemented daily screenings for students and employees.
