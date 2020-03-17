The following retail and service businesses have responded to our call for hours, services offered during the coronavirus pandemic. If your business or organization has changed hours of operation or is providing services, such as curbside pickup and delivery during this time, fill out the following form: bit.ly/2Uad0Fs
- FUJIFILM Manufacturing U.S.A., Inc. associates who work in functions not directly associated with manufacturing will be shifting to work-from-home/work-in-office rotational schedules. The purpose of this decision is to reduce the overall number of workers on-site, which enables greater opportunities for distancing, thereby improving the working environment for all.
- Main & Maxwell, 210 Main St., Greenwood, is open with reduced hours and offering phone-in shopping and curbside and home delivery. Call 864-223-6229, email mainandmaxwell@gmail.com
- Wingard's Pharmacy, 202 Seaboard Ave., Greenwood, offers free delivery to those who cannot leave home. Call 864-223-6120 or email wingardspharmacy@gmail.com
- The Museum and Railroad Historical Center in Greenwood will be closed to the public through April 1. Call 864-229-7093 or email nickie@greenwoodmuseum.org
- ReVamp studio, 336 Main St., Greenwood, open normal business hours Call 864-227-8267, email revampgwd@gmail.com
- Thayer's, 302 Main St., Greenwood, currently is open for business and will bring purchases to cars or deliver in town. Call 864-229-4000, email thayersgifts@gmail.com
- Greenwood Community Theatre, 110 Main St., Greenwood, is suspending all operations until further notice. Call 864-993-0108, email gctgwd@gmail.com
- The Greenwood County Library is closed to the public until further notice.
- Clemson University Extension Service announced that all 46 of its county offices will be closed to the public beginning March 18. During the COVID-19 crisis, Extension agents have been instructed to visit clients only on an as-needed basis and with supervisor approval and will practice social distancing protocols recommended by public health officials. Agents and staff will continue to be available by telephone and email. All Clemson University events, including Clemson Extension events, have been suspended through April 5.
