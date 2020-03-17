While everyone adjusts to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, businesses across Greenwood are making changes to protect employees and customers.
Nationwide, Bath and Body Works has shut down its stores, and the location in the Greenwood mall had its lights off and gate shuttered Tuesday morning. A sign on the door informed would-be customers of the temporary shutdown.
On the mall-walkers' path further down, Claire's also featured a sign advertising the store's new noon-6 p.m. daily hours. Belk's calendar of store hours had a notice atop it informing the public about the store's new hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.
Many businesses are putting in place more rigorous cleaning policies, and are following closely the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendations for retail businesses. Employees are being asked to stay home if they show any signs of illness at many places.
On the front doors of Lidl and Aldi grocery stores, signs inform customers of the efforts being made to keep the shelves stocked. Inside, staple grocery products such as rice, pasta, canned and paper goods had been thinned or all but depleted Tuesday morning.
At Aldi, a limit of two packs per customer had been placed on paper products, hand soap, hand sanitizer, bleach and all water products. Lidl's notice told customers that the company's higher-ups were working closely with distributors to try and keep shelves stocked as best as possible.
Dollar General staff are dedicating the store's first hour each day for seniors to shop safely, in order to allow the people most vulnerable to the virus to get the goods they need. Employees at other similar stores, such as Family Dollar and Dollar Tree, said they were seeing high-volume sales of cleaning products and tissues.
With multiple states ordering restaurants and bars to close and the ever-developing best practices suggested by the CDC to prevent the spread of COVID-19, businesses everywhere are still monitoring and making changes as the situation develops.
