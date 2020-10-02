Burton Center working to keep clients safe during uncertain times

More than 170 people rely on the work and services provided to them by the Burton Center, and no one is more keenly aware of this figure than Executive Director Laurie Cordell.
The Burton Center provides residential and work opportunities for people with special needs. At their S.C. Highway 72 facility, the staff also set up day work programs, where clients come and earn money working in a comfortable environment.
When schools started closing in March as the coronavirus pandemic began garnering more attention, Cordell said the Burton Center followed suit.
“We realized we’d have to make a change, and at the time we didn’t know how long it would be,” Cordell said. “Of course, nobody did.”
Suddenly, clients in residential programs were stuck in the 26 homes the Burton Center runs, and the clients living in the community could no longer attend the four day work programs.
“Because our individuals can’t come here to work, we’ve lost a lot of revenue. They’re hurting too because they can’t work,” Cordell said. “I get it every day, people asking when am I going to open back up. I think about that every day. ... It’s difficult, to me, to be making decisions that could be life-threatening, and I’m not trying to be dramatic.”
The people who use the Burton Center’s services are among the most medically vulnerable in the community. Cordell said her staff is taking every precaution available to ensure no one gets sick. Everyone entering the building is screened for exposure and gets their temperatures checked. Staff who go into the on-site residences have temperatures checked before going in, and visitation is strictly limited.
Only recently has Cordell taken the first tenuous steps to restart services. About eight people were allowed to begin working again in a limited capacity at the center’s Ware Shoals facility. Cordell said staff is watching closely, ready to halt the program if anyone develops symptoms or is possibly exposed.
“We’re just trying to be creative and trying to come up with ideas that will keep them busy and keep them safe,” Cordell said. “We take care of people — 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It’s what we do.”
She’s grateful for her dedicated, tenacious staff, who have made this uncertain and challenging time easier. Still, the year has dealt a blow to the Burton Center with its near-constant change.
Without the day programs running, the Burton Center lost out on about $255,000 for the past three months, Cordell said. The day programs account for about 20% of the organization’s overall budget.
This puts stress on the center’s budget, and on the pockets of those they serve. Some clients are able to do their contract work from home, while others can’t, completely losing their ability to earn money. The funding model for the Burton Center is about to change, too, as money will come in as a fee for service. Without clients able to work, the center could miss out on hundreds of thousands of dollars.
It’s because of this that Cordell said the future of the Burton Center likely doesn’t look like its past.
“We’re having to totally relook at everything,” she said. “’Normal’ isn’t what we were doing before. I don’t even know what the future looks like right now. We envision these huge changes.”
One thing is certain, clients are eager to come back. She said she often has to explain why she can’t resume programs as usual to her regulars.
“They thrive on routine and certainty,” she said. “They love coming here to work, and they love being in our programs.”
Navigating these uncertain times has taken a great deal of fiscal responsibility, she said, and she’s confident they’ll shape a better future for the Burton Center through all of this. Staff are preparing for next year’s 30th anniversary fundraising campaign, and although it’s hard to ask for money when she knows everyone is hurting, Cordell said she’s grateful Greenwood has always been such a giving and generous community.
“We’re strong,” she said. “We are still here for them, still here for our families. We’re still working hard to keep everyone safe and make the right decisions.”
