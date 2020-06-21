Building a safer district: Safety officer details plans to help D50 schools become less vulnerable

With the COVID-19 pandemic affecting reopening plans for school districts across the country, keeping students and faculty safe remains a concern ahead of the 2020-21 academic year because administrations are dealing with a threat they have never encountered before.
Natalie Talbert, safety officer for Greenwood County School District 50, delivered an update on the district’s schools’ vulnerability at Monday’s board meeting.
“COVID-19 has forced us to redirect our attention from school violence to a different type of threat,” Talbert said. “One that is potentially lethal because it’s airborne.”
Even though Talbert acknowledged COVID-19 and the potential threat it creates, she said the administration has not abandoned its main mission to keep students and staff safe at any cost.
Since joining the district this year, Talbert said it has enhanced the way schools conduct safety drills. She has also in constant communication with local law enforcement agencies and county emergency officials.
She’s been in contact with Piedmont Technical College and Lander University because some of the district’s students participate in dual enrollment courses, so they are also on those campuses throughout the school day.
“If something happens, we want to make sure we can get in contact with them and keep them safe,” she said.
Another thing Talbert noticed when she initially arrived was the lack of work and interaction with the police department. She decided to meet with Greenwood Police Chief Gerald Brooks and Maj. T.J. Chaudoin, who will soon serve as interim police chief, to give them an idea of what the administration was looking to do regarding school safety. Officers from the police department were sent to schools to see how and why the administration’s safety drills were implemented.
“They need to know why the teachers don’t open the doors when they come and they knock and they say ‘I’m the police.’” she said. “There’s certain protocols that our teachers know and they’re not going to open those doors.”
A new protocol that was mandated by the state Department of Education and State Law Enforcement Division came down the pipe when Talbert arrived. The protocol wasn’t quite ready, but after looking over it, she decided to adopt it. The protocol gives the administration the ability to add different scenarios in real-time so the students and teachers are essentially prepared for anything.
“They won’t know when we’re going to do a drill,” she said. “They have to know what to do, and they got to be prepared and ready if something happens. We’re building a safer school district one school at a time.”
In March, Talbert and four resource officers attended a $10,000 training at Lexington High School. SLED paid for the training, which uses a 360 approach that involves prevention, litigation and recovery. Talbert said the ultimate goal was preparedness.
“We want to be able to delay the threat long enough so we can take the appropriate action and make appropriate responses,” she said. “During the recovery, we want to make sure that the process and system that we have in place can perform at maximum capacity so that we can do what we need do to make sure our students and staff are safe.”
Talbert was contacted by SLED again, but this time to see if the district was interested in outer perimeter vulnerability assessments for its schools. She agreed to the assessments, and five have been completed since May 6. SLED checked schools’ lighting, windows, cameras, blind spots, and intercoms. When all the schools have been assessed, SLED will send a detailed report to Talbert.
“It’s a really good feeling to know that we can put the rest of this together and make sure that our district, students and staff are safe,” she said. “That’s our main goal.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.