Brookdale Greenwood Senior Living cancels The Jake Bartley Band concert

Jake Bartley wanted to do a nice thing for residents at Brookdale Greenwood Senior Living, so he decided that he and his band would give them a concert on Brookdale’s front lawn.
“They’re inside like everybody else, it seemed like a nice thing to do for people,” the musician told the Index-Journal in a Thursday phone call.
But not long after the call ended, organizers at Brookdale Greenwood pulled the plug on the concert.
The Jake Bartley Band was initially scheduled to perform 3 p.m. Wednesday, but Bartley’s cows got out from his property and ran into the woods. He said he had been chasing cows for the past two days, so he had to “postpone everything to make sure that they got back in and were taken care of.” The concert was rescheduled for 3 p.m. Thursday.
“Luckily we ended up getting them back in, so chalk one up to the good guys,” he said.
Performing at Brookdale Greenwood would have been The Jake Bartley Band’s second concert at a health care facility during the COVID-19 pandemic. The band’s first concert took place April 22 at NHC HealthCare Greenwood, and the day before their performance, Bartley’s cows escaped. A friend recommended he and the band perform at health care facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic, and when his cows escaped for a second time mere days before another concert, he thought, “There’s no way he’s going to believe my cows get out this often.”
The Jake Bartley Band did ultimately play at NHC HealthCare Greenwood, and it was the first time they played music in front of live crowd in more than a month.
“It was kind strange playing in front of people again, not that I was playing anything special, but just the live music,” he said. “I think they got a kick out of it, and honestly that brought me a whole lot of joy.”
Bartley was looking forward to performing at Brookdale Greenwood because a lot of residents there are “probably at a spot in their lives where they’re not going to go out to a lot of live shows, even non-quarantine.” He was also hoping to shine a little light their way and spread some love during this scary and unprecedented time.
“As a performer, to see peoples’ faces light up when you play music, it doesn’t get much better,” he said.
A date or time for the concert has not yet been rescheduled by organizers at Brookdale Greenwood. Caris Healthcare was set to sponsor the event.
