Brewer Middle School has individual test positive for COVID-19

District 50 building

The front of the Greenwood School District 50 building.

 SUBMITTED

Brewer Middle School had a person test positive for COVID-19.

"On September 3rd, it was reported that an individual at Brewer Middle School tested positive for COVID-19," an emailed statement from the district said.

The statement said seven individuals at Brewer Middle were quarantined because of the positive case. School administrators notified those who might have come into contact with the person who tested positive.

"Brewer has maintained preventive practices to limit the chance of spread of the virus," the statement said. "The school will continue to encourage everyone to closely follow these practices to help protect the health and safety of the school's students, employees, and parents."

A reporter asked Greenwood School District 50 spokesman Johnathan Graves in an email if this was the first positive case of COVID-19 within the district.

"No, this is not the first case in our district," Graves said in a responding email.

Graves was asked to provide where the cases were and how many.

"That is the information that will be reported by DHEC tomorrow (Friday) at the link I sent you," Graves said in response. "I'm more than happy to discuss numbers with you after the information is released tomorrow."

SCDHEC will provide a twice-weekly report on the number of COVID-19 cases associated with staff and students at public and private schools. The statement said updates on the SCDHEC website can be followed on Tuesday and Friday of each week.

As previously reported, staff or students who test positive for the novel coronavirus are directed to stay home in isolation for 10 days. After 10 days, the individual can return if they no longer have a fever without medication and their temperature is less than 100.4.

District 50 had previously released communication and notifications protocols to notify parents, students, staff and the community about positive COVID-19 cases in its schools in an effort "to be as transparent as possible."

School case lists will be accessible at scdhec.gov/COVID19schools.

Brewer Middle School had a person test positive for COVID-19.

To get tested, contact your health care provider or a local hospital, such as Self Regional Medical Center or Abbeville Area Medical Center. You may also attend a free testing clinic.

0:50
