Brewer complex hosts COVID testing event

Drivers lined up their cars along North University Street and Central Avenue, all to see whether they had COVID-19.
In their most centralized mobile testing site yet, Carolina Health Centers officials tested about 450 people at their mobile testing site Wednesday at the Brewer Recreation Center. Sabrina Miller, director of the Lakelands Region Boys and Girls Club, said it’s key that Brewer is at the heart of Greenwood’s black community, as national data is increasingly showing black and Latino communities are being hit harder by the virus.
“It’s something we aim to provide anyway,” she said, “a safe environment for recreation, information and various services.”
People didn’t have to leave their vehicles to be tested in the drive-thru clinic, and a walk-up clinic allowed people without transportation to come in on foot and get tested safely.
Greenwood County Councilwoman Edith Childs has been instrumental in helping CHC organize mobile clinics, including ones in Ware Shoals, Hodges and at the Little River Multicultural Complex.
“We want everyone to be tested at no cost to them,” she said. “You don’t have to bring anything but yourself.”
At Brewer, volunteers were also helping people fill out the 2020 U.S. Census, along with helping people register to vote. Miller said collecting complete census data is essential for the health and wealth of the community, as it helps agencies disburse funds appropriately and design programs with certain populations in mind.
CHC Chief Operations Officer Miriam Ferguson said the aim with each clinic is to help get the people most at risk for serious illness from COVID-19 to get tested for it.
“The earlier you recognize the symptoms and get isolated, the better,” she said.
Other testing events hosted by Self Regional Healthcare have tested hundreds of people at a time at various locations throughout the Lakelands. In total, as of Tuesday, Self had tested more than 2,300 people through community events.
