Good news for BlueCross BlueShield and BlueChoice Healthplan members seeking COVID-19 treatment.
The provider announced Thursday it will waive all out-of-pocket costs associated with in-network medical treatment of the new coronavirus for members. This will be in effect until June 1.
Individual policyholders, insured employer group customers, Medicare Advantage members and Medicaid members will all benefit from this change.
BlueCross BlueShield is also working with self-funded ERISA customers to make sure their needs are met, according to a statement.
Previously, it was announced that these companies would cover provider visits and testing for COVID-19 at no cost to the member, which included waiving copays, coinsurance and deductibles.
“We wanted to further support our members during this challenging and stressful time,” said David Pankau, president and CEO of BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina.
For questions on coverage, members should call the customer service number on the back of their cards.
