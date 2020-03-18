With 50 blood drives across the state canceled because of coronavirus fears and flu season, the Red Cross in South Carolina is facing a shortage of blood.
Good Shepherd Catholic Church in McCormick is going ahead with a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Parish Life Center, but more drives are needed, David Lorenzatti, Red Cross chapter community volunteer leader for Greenwood and McCormick counties, said. Anyone wanting to donate can make appointments at redcrossblood.org. Enter zip code 29835 to be taken to the appointment chart.
Donating blood is a safe procedure, but the Red Cross has implemented additional precautions to protect donors, staff and volunteers, he said. For example, temperature checks will be performed on all potential donors outside the entrance to donation sites, and donors' temperatures must be 99.5 or lower to be allowed in to donate. Inside, hand sanitizers will be available. Red Cross employees will also follow strict safety procedures: wearing gloves and changing them often; using an aseptic arm scrub on donors; sanitizing donor beds and equipment between donations; sanitizing waiting areas and anything else donors touch; and following social distancing practices between donors before, during and after they donate.
The South Carolina Red Cross is encouraging businesses, churches, clubs or other organizations to help avoid a serious blood shortage by scheduling a blood drive. To schedule and coordinate a drive, contact Lorenzatti by email at sclorenz@outlook.com or call the Greenville office at 864-271-8222.
