Blood donations tested for COVID-19 antibodies at The Blood Connection

At The Blood Connection, donors can give blood and find out if they also test positive for COVID-19 antibodies. Almost 900 people in Greenwood County have had their blood tested through blood donation.
“TBC started COVID-19 testing on May 11,” Allie Van Dyke, partnerships and media coordinator for The Blood Connection, said in an email. “We haven’t had many people in Greenwood County test positive for COVID-19 antibodies.”
She said less than 1% of people tested in Greenwood County have tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies.
Van Dyke said as of June 25, The Blood Connection has screened more than 30,000 units of blood for COVID-19 antibodies. She said the positivity rate of South Carolina was 1.29% compared to 1.33% of North Carolina.
Van Dyke said while more than 30,000 units of blood seem like a lot, it is not a large enough data set to draw definitive conclusions or patterns.
However, there is something this testing can do: inform someone if they have had or been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
If a person’s blood tests positive for COVID-19 antibodies, they may be able to donate convalescent plasma, Van Dyke said. Convalescent plasma is a portion of whole blood that can be used to treat some cases of COVID-19.
“Research is still ongoing to test how long antibodies are present in the body after exposure to the virus,” Van Dyke said.
The Blood Connection has more than 50 mobile blood donation sites and 12 blood donation centers in the Carolinas. Donation of convalescent plasma may be made at any location.
To donate convalescent plasma, the donor must have a positive antibody test or a previously documented positive COVID-19 test and be symptom free for at least 14 days. For information, visit thebloodconnection.org/convalescent-plasma.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.