Big Lots cashiers thankful for letters given to them by a 12-year-old girl from Kentucky

Cashiers Kamryn Ashley and Sherry Redmond were having a rough day working at Big Lots at 339 Bypass 72 NW on Friday because of the high humidity in the building. Ashley said the protective masks, which they had to wear all day because of the COVID-19 pandemic, did not help with the heat.

Their day got a lot better when a shy 12-year-old girl from Simpsonville, Kentucky named Julia Dandurand gave each a thank-you letter for being an essential worker during the COVID-19 pandemic. Redmond recalled Dandurand’s grandma and mother telling her to give them the thank-you letters.

“For someone at 12 years old to have a big heart like that and to think of us — an essential worker — it really touched me,” she said.

Both thank-you letters were different, Redmond said. Dandurand’s grandma told her and Ashley that everyone got different letters.

“I thought she needed to be recognized,” Redmond said. “It shows me that there is still good out there and kids don’t see everything negative that’s going on. It made me feel so good.”

Redmond continues to be touched by Dandurand’s letter, so much, that she carries it with her every day to work. She even made copies of it, which she taped on the storefront window near the register so everyone can see.

“I just wanted to get her little story out,” she said.

Redmond, Ashley and so many essential workers have been working since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Big Lots’ General Manager, James Van Houten, said the retail store has remained open and workers continue to do their jobs knowing the potential risk of contracting or spreading COVID-19.

Redmond said she comes home every day to a husband with health conditions that make him more susceptible to being hospitalized or dying from the new coronavirus. She appreciated the thank you letter because it reminded her that she is doing good. A 12-year-old girl giving her the letter made her feel special, and it let her know that someone at such a young age understands that she’s risking her life every day by coming to work.

Ashley said she does her job because she loves it. While she doesn’t think about receiving praise for her actions, she said it felt nice to have people recognize her and think of her as a hero. Also, with a 2-year-old niece at home, she said it meant the world to her to make sure she is safe.

“It was awesome to know that somebody was thinking of you,” she said.

Houten sees so many parents who don’t know that their children are acting out in the store, so he appreciated Dandurand’s mother for teaching her child to be respectful to everybody.

Contact reporter Jonathan Limehouse at 864-943-5644 or follow him on Twitter @jon_limehouse.

