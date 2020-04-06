As part of the company's latest changes during the coronavirus pandemic, Bi-Lo will start checking temperatures of employees and associates will be able to wear masks and gloves in all stores, parent company Southeastern Grocers announced Monday. Bi-Lo will also close on Easter Day.
The chain is providing weekly bonuses to frontline workers and is hiring 5,000 temporary workers who have been affected, either through job loss or reduced hours, by the pandemic.
Bi-Lo also has reduced hours of operation, a dedicated hour for senior shoppers and extended shopping time for first responders and health care providers. The stores are also installing Pexiglass partitions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.