Bi-Lo, Ingles to require masks

Bi-Lo in Coronaca
Shoppers at Bi-Lo grocery stores will be required to wear face coverings beginning Monday.

 INDEX-JOURNAL FILE

Shoppers at Bi-Lo and Ingles will now have to mask up.

Ingles Markets Inc. announced Monday that customers will be required to wear face coverings in its grocery stores beginning today. Bi-Lo parent company Southeastern Grocers Inc. said Monday all of its stores would begin mandating masks next Monday.

Southeastern Grocers, which also owns Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie, said the decision stems from the rise in new cases of COVID-19 across the region and noted that a number of communities with its stores have mask mandates in place already.

Other measures in place at the stores will remain in effect.

The announcements came the same day Abbeville County recorded more than 52 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and Greenwood County surpassed 1,000 cumulative cases of the respiratory virus.

Shoppers at Bi-Lo and Ingles will now have to mask up.

