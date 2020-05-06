Beyond Abuse Lip Sync Battle benefit moves to August

Lip Sync Battle, a new fundraiser for Beyond Abuse, is rescheduled for Aug. 8 amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to the nonprofit's executive director, Tonya R. Harris.
The fundraiser was originally scheduled for early April, then postponed until late May and is now slated for Aug. 8 at the James Medford Family Event Center on the main campus of Piedmont Technical College in Greenwood.
Harris has updated information on the Lip Sync Battle's website: lipsync2020.org.
The fundraiser is modeled after a popular TV show on the Paramount Netork, hosted by rapper, record producer and actor, L.L. Cool J, in which two celebrities face off in a lip sync battle, inspired by a "Tonight Show" segment with Jimmy Fallon.
Lip Sync Battle contestant Stephanie Johnson-Rice, of Anderson, a pastor with Kingdom Ministries Reformation Center, found out about the benefit from friends.
"It sounded fun," Johnson-Rice said. "I get to dress up, lip sync and be somebody else for a little while. I'm excited about it. The song I have chosen is full of sassy attitude. This song is my truth right now. I'm excited about this."
"Everybody is still excited," Harris said, noting she's been in contact with volunteers, participants and sponsors. "At this point, with the coronavirus, there's so much that is unknown. We want to keep everyone safe and serve our clients. There's just energy with this fundraiser. People going have no idea what's in store for them for that evening...Everyone claims they are going to win. That competitive spirit is still there."
Those involved are positive, Harris said, noting online voting for contestants has been active for months and this postponement gives them more time to rehearse routines and market the Lip Sync Battle.
"It actually gives us more time to make it better," Harris said.
Because the fundraiser generates unrestricted dollars, to fund things not covered by grants, Harris said it's important that the Lip Sync Battle happen in the current fiscal year.
"We still have operational costs and financial needs," Harris said. "We could not do without the support of the community. Even with grants, we're anticipating some changes in funding."
Beyond Abuse is a nonprofit that works with survivors of sexual violence and child abuse, providing clinical services, education and prevention. It primarily serves Greenwood, Abbeville and Laurens counties.
Even with closures and shutdowns of various businesses and organizations during the coronavirus pandemic, Harris said Beyond Abuse has continued consistently to provide counseling and forensic interviews through telehealth platforms.
"During the month of April, we had 154 counseling sessions," Harris said. "We never stopped our therapy and family advocacy and intakes. We are also checking with the hospital weekly to see when we can return. It's just a different way of delivering our services."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.