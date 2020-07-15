Beyond Abuse fundraiser postponed again; donations needed to support mission

With COVID-19 visitor restrictions in place at hospitals, Tonya R. Harris said her staff and trained volunteers are not permitted in emergency rooms right now, to aid survivors of sexual violence and child abuse.
So, Harris, her staff and volunteers are making the most of technology amid COVID-19, to stay in contact with those seeking services through Beyond Abuse, as well as maintaining contact with the nonprofit’s supporters.
Beyond Abuse primarily serves Greenwood, Abbeville and Laurens counties, providing clinical services, education and prevention. As Lakelands COVID-19 cases continue to increase, Harris said the date for Beyond Abuse’s major yearly fundraiser has again been postponed. This time until April 10, 2021.
Beyond Abuse relies on a combination of fundraising, donations and grants to provide services, Harris said.
“Everybody is on board (with the fundraiser date change),” Harris said, from fundraiser participants, to the judges panel and sponsors. “For anyone who purchased tickets for the previously scheduled dates, or who wants me to hold their spots for next year, please email me at director@beyondabuse.info. I hope we will be in a better place with the novel coronavirus next year, because you can’t really lip sync wearing masks.”
Harris said when the projected number of people attending the fundraiser reached 200 earlier this year, she felt there would be little room to effectively social distance inside the James Medford Family Event Center, on Greenwood’s Piedmont Tech campus, particularly with tables set up.
“During the pandemic, we’ve had our internet stop working and we’ve had to replace some equipment we use for forensic interviews,” Harris said. “At the end of 2019, we were able to update some computers through a grant from Greenwood County Community Foundation. Our board of directors have been very supportive during this time. They made sure our staff had the needed personal protective equipment when it was difficult to find.”
Harris said Beyond Abuse has also received funds from the organization silentrearssc.org/.
Often, but not always, Harris said, grants fund programs rather than operational expenses or portions of staff salaries.
“Our intakes, in terms of numbers, have not gone down during the pandemic, Harris said. “We use donations to cover expenses that grants do not. We are seeing urgent cases and doing 10-12 forensic interviews per week. Our offices are open, by appointment only. Masks are required. We have not had any issues. In emergency situations, we are doing in-person interviews, but we are also doing teletherapy.
“I cannot think of a time when I have called and asked for anything that we have not received community support. That’s the reason we can do what we do.”
To donate, visit: beyondabuse.info
