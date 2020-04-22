Having been closed since March 17, Belk has announced a date for the reopening of some of its stores.
In an email statement, Belk announced it will be reopening its South Carolina and Arkansas stores on May 1. Store hours will be noon to 6 p.m.
Belk will limit the number of people in each store to monitor social distancing in addition to offering curbside pickup.
The decision to reopen stores is based on local and state decisions as well as guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health authorities, according to the statement.
Belk initially closed its stores from March 17 to March 30. The stores will remain closed during the month of April.
In Greenwood, Belk has a location at the mall.
