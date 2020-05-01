Belk reopens while others remain closed

Blue tape marks where shoppers were to stand outside of the Belk department store at Greenwood Mall.
Belk reopened at noon on Friday for the first time since closing in mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Need more signage,” Susan Lee remarked as she stood behind one of the blue lines after being scolded by a Belk employee.
A Belk employee was stationed outside the door to tell people to stand behind the blue lines.
Lee, who worked for Belk when she was a teenager, was there to return items.
“I ordered a bunch of stuff online, trying to bring it back.”
Lee was reminded about losing other stores at the mall as she waited for Belk to reopen.
“I hate Penney’s has went out of business,” Lee remarked about Greenwood Mall’s JC Penney store permanently closing last year. “You have to run to Anderson or Greenville.”
At noon, an employee opened the door and announced that Belk employees would be monitoring social distancing, fitting rooms were closed and that there is only one entrance and exit.
There were seven customers waiting to get into the store. Not long after the doors reopened, many more customers emerged from the parking lot.
Greenwood Mall reopened Thursday, allowing shoppers to access its interior stores.
Shoppers had mixed opinions about whether stores should require the use of masks by customers.
“If it would help cure for one day, I don’t mind it,” said Chuck Sexton. He and his wife were wearing masks.
Lee, standing in line in front of the Sextons, saw things differently.
“It ought to be up to the individual.”
At midday, The Shoe Dept. had a few shoppers coming in and out of their store, while T.J. Maxx remains closed. The store’s assistant vice president of global communication, Andrew Mastrangelo, could not say when it would reopen. He said the Greenwood store’s web page would post that information.
T.J. Maxx has also temporarily closed its online store.
Farther down the bypass, Old Navy remains closed. Annie Lee, spokeswoman for Old Navy’s parent company, Gap Inc., said there were no plans to open any stores this weekend.
Cosmetic retailer Ulta Beauty has reopened for curbside pickup only. Kohl’s is also open for curbside pickup.
Business in Uptown Greenwood still remained slow at midday Friday, although more cars dotted the parking lots.
Shoppers were happy to be out, but Sexton has one thing he is ready to do again. “I miss going to restaurants.”
