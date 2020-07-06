You are the owner of this article.
Belk announces layoffs, no plans to close Greenwood store

Belk parking lot
FILE

 FILE | INDEX-JOURNAL

Belk has announced it will lay off several employees because of the adverse effects of the novel coronavirus. However, the Belk department store in Greenwood should not be affected.

“There are no plans to close the store in Greenwood and the majority of changes affected employees in our corporate office in Charlotte,” Belk spokeswoman Jennifer Anderson said in an email.

The company blames the extended effects of the pandemic on causing the need to eliminate a number of positions.

Belk plans to return the remaining furloughed corporate employees to work through August.

“Our associates have demonstrated unbelievable resiliency, adaptability and flexibility in the face of extreme change and we are grateful for their support and dedication,” a statement from Belk said.

The Belk department store in Greenwood reopened on May 1.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

