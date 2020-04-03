The Beckman Center for Mental Health Services remains open and serving the community.
In a news release, Beckman Center said it understands that mental illness is a health condition like any other medical condition that requires consistent and regular treatment.
"We also recognize that during these times of uncertainty and social distancing that individuals are experiencing a vast array of emotions and may need assistance coping," Melanie E. Gambrell, executive director, said.
"We are still here and providing services," Gambrell said. "As a state agency, we are committed to providing mental health services to our communities. Yes, we are practicing social distancing and so the method in which those services are provided may look a little different than they have in the past. Currently, our offices remain open for those who are in need of medication injections, intakes, and those seeking urgent or emergency services."
Beckman provides the majority of its services via telehealth and telephone. In those instances where face to face contact is necessary, Beckman is adhering to the guidance of CDC and the SCDMH in COVID screening procedures, social distancing and protective health equipment.
Beckman's Community Crisis Response and Intervention services are still operating 24/7 for patients in psychiatric crisis. CCRI staff are able to respond by phone and face-to-face with law enforcement. This service is available statewide at 1-833-364-2274.
All clinic locations are open and operating 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. For information or to inquire about mental health support during the COVID-19 crisis, call:
- Administration Office 864-229-7120
- Abbeville Clinic 864-459-9671
- Edgefield Clinic 803-637-5788
- Greenwood Clinic 864-223-8331
- Laurens Clinic 864-938-0912
- McCormick Clinic 864-465-2412
- Newberry Clinic 803-276-8000
