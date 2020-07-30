You are the owner of this article.
Bateman hired as interim Greenwood County economic development director

James Bateman has been hired as interim Greenwood County economic development director.

“Greenwood County Council has committed to the citizens of Greenwood County that a first-class Economic Development Office, to address the industrial recruitment and retention needs of our community, would be built,” a press release from Greenwood County said. “It is in this spirit today we announce that James Bateman has been hired as the interim Greenwood County Economic Development Director.”

Bateman previously served as Greenwood Partnership Alliance’s director of business development. He graduated from the University of South Carolina with a degree in Business Administration. He has also graduated from O.U. Economic Development Institute, Basic Economic Development Course through UNC-Chapel Hill, S.C. Economic Development Institute and Leadership Greenwood.

“Greenwood is delighted to be able to bring James in as our interim Director of Economic Development,” the release said. “His wealth of experience not only in economic development, but specifically in economic development within Greenwood County, will serve the citizens of Greenwood well.”

Greenwood County voted 6-1 to remove its membership and investment in GPA at a May council meeting. It also voted to have Greenwood County Council Chairman Steve Brown send a letter to the state Department of Commerce and other economic development entities establishing Greenwood County Manager Toby Chappell as the official contact for economic development in the county.

GPA CEO Heather Simmons Jones resigned in June. Greenwood CPW Commissioner and GPA board member Art Bush was named interim CEO in July.

At its July 22 meeting, Greenwood County Council voted unanimously to authorize Chappell to create an economic development department.

“As we build our economic development program, the hiring of James will serve as a cornerstone of our efforts well into the future,” the release said.

James Bateman has been hired as interim Greenwood County economic development director.

