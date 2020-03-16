Some banks and credit unions have taken steps to safeguard your money and your health while the spread of the coronavirus continues.
Greenwood Municipal Federal Credit Union, Neighbors United Federal Credit Union and Abbeville Community Federal Credit Union have both closed their lobbies and are directing customers to use their drive-thru service as well as online banking.
County Bank, South State Bank, First Citizens Bank and Wells Fargo are keeping their lobbies open but are encouraging customers to use their drive-thru, online banking system, mobile app or phone to conduct business.
Many banks have changed their cleaning procedures to reduce the possible spread of the virus. South State Bank is providing hand sanitizer to staff and customers who visit the branch lobby.
First Citizens Bank and Wells Fargo are reminding customers to be vigilant against scams and fraudulent schemes by never providing personal information on unsolicited phone calls.