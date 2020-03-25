The coronavirus pandemic has affected everyone, including nonprofits.
“We are low on baby formula,” said Brenda Feece, CEO of CrossRoads Pregnancy Center. She said formula can be donated if it is not outdated.
The center, which serves Greenwood, Abbeville, McCormick, Laurens and Newberry counties, is also looking for alternatives to ways to conduct classes, such as online.
Feece said the organization has halted its largest fundraising effort, the baby bottle campaign, because of cross-contamination fears. The baby bottle campaign allows people to collect money and place it in baby bottles that are then turned over to the organization. She said the center is looking into having a virtual baby bottle campaign.
She encourages people to donate through the center's website, crossroadspregnancycenter.org. To donate baby formula or access CrossRoads Pregnancy Center's services, call 864-223-1147.
