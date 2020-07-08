Ashley Place assisted living confirms staff member has tested positive for COVID-19

Ashley Place, an assisted living community in Greenwood has a staff member who has tested positive for COVID-19.
The confirmation comes from Louis Kievit, a vice president in sales and customer engagement for Enlivant, a senior living company with multiple facilities in a number of different cities and states, including Ashley Place.
In an email Wednesday to the Index-Journal, Kievit said, "I can confirm a staff member of our Ashley Place community has tested positive for COVID-19. We are coordinating with the Centers for Disease Control, as well as all applicable local and state health organizations. The safety and health of our employees and residents is our top priority. Our team continues to monitor the situation and update procedures in accordance with evolving guidance, to ensure the continued safety of our residents and our dedicated team members, who are working tirelessly to provide quality, supportive care each day."
Kievit shared an online link with steps being taken at all Enlivant communities to limit the spread of COVID-19, including but not limited to, discontinuing community outings, additional training with team members on proper hand-washing, housekeeping and disinfecting and prohibiting nonessential visitors.
