Ashley Place assisted living confirms staff member has tested positive for COVID-19

Ashley Place, an assisted living community in Greenwood has a staff member who has tested positive for COVID-19. 

The confirmation comes from Louis Kievit, a vice president in sales and customer engagement for Enlivant, a senior living company with multiple facilities in a number of different cities and states, including Ashley Place.

In an email Wednesday to the Index-Journal, Kievit said, "I can confirm a staff member of our Ashley Place community has tested positive for COVID-19. We are coordinating with the Centers for Disease Control, as well as all applicable local and state health organizations. The safety and health of our employees and residents is our top priority. Our team continues to monitor the situation and update procedures in accordance with evolving guidance, to ensure the continued safety of our residents and our dedicated team members, who are working tirelessly to provide quality, supportive care each day."

Kievit shared an online link with steps being taken at all Enlivant communities to limit the spread of COVID-19, including but not limited to, discontinuing community outings, additional training with team members on proper hand-washing, housekeeping and disinfecting and prohibiting nonessential visitors.

Contact St. Claire Donaghy at 864-992-8934.

COVID-19 update: SC records 38 deaths, including 4 in Lakelands

State health officials announced Wednesday that 38 more COVID-19 patients have died, noting that the daily tally was especially high because of a delay in reporting some deaths that dated back to June 24. Among those deaths were three Laurens County residents and one Saluda County resident.

Whitten Center cited for two violations by DHEC

Coming on the heels of news that 16% of staff and clients have tested positive for COVID-19, the Whitten Center in Laurens County was the subject of an investigation by the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.

COVID-19 update: Abbeville County records first death

State health officials reported 934 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday and 19 additional confirmed deaths. There are 1,324 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

Carolina Pride employee, resident of Pathway House tests positive for COVID-19

A client of the Greenwood Pathway House tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. He was also an employee at the Carolina Pride facility in Greenwood.

