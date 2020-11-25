You are the owner of this article.
Ascend donates masks to Greenwood businesses

In true holiday spirit, Ascend Performance Materials has partnered with the Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce to provide free masks for local businesses as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

There are about 30 businesses that will receive masks donated by Ascend. The masks are Acteev brand, which are antimicrobial and hand washable. The masks are made in the U.S. and some components are produced here in Greenwood, which adds another local touch.

“Small businesses are the heart of Greenwood,” Madison Herig, marketing and communication specialist for the Chamber, said. “The chamber is here to keep business open and people safe this holiday season.”

The masks will be handed out to local businesses and nonprofits to motivate people to shop local and shop safe for the holidays this year.

Aromas Village Coffee is one of the businesses that received masks from the Chamber.

Ada Velez, owner of Aromas, said the masks send a message that they care about their employees.

“We have been a part of the Chamber since we opened,” Velez said. “They always keep us in mind and we are very appreciative.”

Michael Walters, site director for Ascend, said working in Greenwood is a privilege, not a right.

“We have partnered with many businesses in our time here,” Walters said. “The company likes to give back and support the local community.”

Ascene paid $4,100 for the 1,500 masks.

“This was an opportunity to help local businesses by providing PPE of the utmost quality and superior technology,” Walters added.

