As vaccination rates rise, masks come off for some

Smiling faces are back.
After updated mask guidelines from the CDC last week, fully vaccinated people no longer have to wear a mask or physically distance in any normal circumstances.
Local health officials say their experiences line up with new data that indicates the COVID-19 vaccines keep people from contracting the disease, and it’s unlikely that vaccinated people would act as carriers for the virus and pass it on to others.
“One of the questions that was not answered yet, up until just recently, was if you get vaccinated and you have an asymptomatic case of COVID and you don’t know you have COVID, could you potentially get infected and then spread it to others,” Self Regional Medical Center’s Dr. Matt Logan said in an online talk Thursday.
The study the CDC used in making its recommendation lined up with what doctors locally are seeing, Logan said. The hospital has had two people die of COVID-19 who were fully vaccinated, and both had underlying health conditions that put them at increased risk for severe illness. Very few vaccinated patients have been hospitalized with COVID-19.
“It’s not going to prevent 100%, but it’s still pretty good,” he said. “That’s to be expected. Even 99% is still one out of 100.”
At AAMC, Dr. Trey Moore said he’s had patients who resisted getting vaccinated because they didn’t see a reason for it.
“Why do I have to get vaccinated if I still have to wear the mask,” he said. “I can’t tell you how many times I heard that in my office.”
When he shares the data, however, people have been convinced. If case numbers and hospitalizations spiked in the Lakelands, he said he might recommend that locals mask up again, but for now it makes sense that vaccinated people can relax the precautions they’ve taken for more than a year.
“If you’re entering high-risk situations, especially if you’re in a high-risk group like people with diabetes or something like that, you might want to still wear a mask,” he said. “There’s no harm from wearing a mask.”
People’s comfort levels will vary — some people have seen some loved ones get sick and others die, so Moore said some might take a while before they’re comfortable not wearing a mask in public. For those vaccinated, however, Logan said they can attend outdoor events like concerts and parades. In health care settings, masks are still essential. Logan said hospital visitors are still required to wear masks in open patient areas, as are staff.
For those not yet vaccinated, however, the CDC still recommends wearing a mask for outdoor activities. It still considers indoor gatherings dangerous situations for unvaccinated people, as COVID-19 is still spreading through communities.
Still, in his online talk, Logan said the local data makes him optimistic. As of May 12, he said about 75% of Greenwood’s seniors are fully vaccinated, protecting one of the most vulnerable populations.
“It makes me feel very good that we’re unlikely to see a high number of hospitalizations going forward because of the number of people that have been vaccinated in that very high-risk group,” he said.
The countywide vaccination rate is still at about 36%, and health officials are still recommending everyone still unvaccinated gets a shot when they can. Self is hosting vaccine events at Emerald and Greenwood high schools Friday for students ages 12 and older, along with their parents. Hospital staff members are working with community partners, such as the YMCA, to provide vaccines throughout the area. They’re also teaming up with Carolina Health Centers to offer vaccines during the S.C. Festival of Discovery.
“We really just want the community to be vaccinated,” he said. “We don’t care if it’s from us, or someone else.”