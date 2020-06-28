Arts Center of Greenwood now open: 'A Local Look' 2020 on view

The Arts Center of Greenwood is adapting and adjusting in the midst of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Its entire exhibit schedule has been adjusted.
Usually, the annual local art show with representation from artist guild members is at year’s end, but “A Local Look” 2020 is on view now in the main gallery. The Arts Center has reopened to the public, with adjusted hours and suggested social distancing and safety guidelines.
Current gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
“A Local Look” 2020 includes 69 new works — in a variety of media — from 51 local artists, living and/or working within Greenwood, as well as artists who are current members in four local art guilds: Greenwood Area Studio Potters, Greenwood Artist Guild, Greenwood Woodworkers Guild and the Dolores Von Rosen Basketry Guild.
Also on view is a group installation by Greenwood Area Studio Potters highlighting the annual Empty Bowls fundraiser for Greenwood Soup Kitchen.
Cast your vote — in person at the Arts Center or online — in an album found on the Arts Center’s Facebook page — for your selections for this show’s People’s Choice Awards. You may cast one vote per piece. If you vote online, a “like” equals a vote. Merit awards and a top prize are up for grabs.
Jennifer A. Smith, Arts Center of Greenwood gallery and marketing director, said staff wanted to give the public an opportunity to view exhibits in a socially distant manner. The Arts Center closed in mid-March during the pandemic and reopened to the public recently.
“We’re artists,” Smith said. “We creatively improvise. This is what we do.”
“A Local Look” 2020 is on view through the end of August.
“Our executive director, Anne Craig, had the great idea to move up our ‘A Local Look’ show,” Smith said. “We contacted leaders of the guilds and invitations were sent to a long list of artists. That’s how this was put together, instead of having an open call to artists. There are artists represented from all four of our artists guilds and the Lander faculty, students and alumni.”
Smith said there’s everything from steel works to drawings.
“We even have something different from Jon O. Holloway,” Smith said. “He took one of his large black and white photographic portraits and used some kind of wax on it. It looks like a painting on top of it and it’s super interesting.”
Smith said several artists created works during the pandemic quarantine. Among them are pet portrait drawings by Lander alum and faculty member Haley Floyd.
Painter Shelley Grund has a painting in the show inspired by a visit to an Upstate lavender farm and one of a hydrangea.
“The painting from the lavender farm almost painted itself,” Grund said. “I usually take several weeks to paint something, and it took less than four days. I’m not able to paint all the time because I have been fortunate to work from home in my job for Lander University during this time. But it’s definitely an interesting time we are in.”
Be on the lookout for featured artists to be showcased on social media through the Art Center’s Facebook and Instagram accounts, as well as a promo video for Empty Bowls.
No gallery tours are being conducted at this time. No receptions are scheduled for exhibits. Large groups of visitors at once are discouraged, to allow for social distancing. Wearing of masks is encouraged.
Ahead will be the Burton Center art show Sept. 1 through 26, and a textile show Oct. 7 through Jan. 9, 2021, “A Common Thread: Textiles Past and Present.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.