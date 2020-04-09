When Gov. Henry McMaster issued his executive order closing nonessentials businesses and putting restrictions on others with his work-to-home order issued Monday, many businesses began changing their store procedures to follow those orders.
Lowe’s Home Improvement in Greenwood has implemented several new policies to keep customers and employees from spreading the coronavirus. Lowe’s has placed several large blue squares – six feet apart — for customers to stand on while waiting to check out.
Lowe’s also has employees at each entrance counting the number of people coming in the door and exiting. Employees log this information on a smartphone app, which allows managers to see the number of people on the store floor.
The store has installed window shields at each register and placed hand sanitizer at the entrance.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has taken a similar, yet simpler approach.
“We are limiting the number of people coming into the store,” Dave, a manager at Ollie’s who did not want to give his last name, said Thursday. He said his store has marked places for customers to stand that are six feet apart and they have instituted a mid-day cleaning of the store.
While these stores remain open for customers to shop freely, other stores have been ordered to close.
Michaels, in one of the outward facing parcels at the Greenwood Mall, has instituted curbside pickup for online orders. Customers can place their orders online, pull up to the store, call a number and an employee will bring the order out.
“We have had a pretty good response,” Larry, the manager at Michaels who also did not want to give his last name, said. He reports that it takes about two hours from when the order is placed until the customer receives a notification that it is ready for pickup.
Not all stores have the resources to make some of these changes possible. Greenwood, locally owned businesses have found themselves caught in a predicament when the executive order came out that closed many nonessential businesses.
A number of the storefronts in Uptown are dark and have signs on their doors saying they are closed. Many of the restaurants remain open for curbside pickup.
“Nobody is coming Uptown,” Alvin Rankin, owner of McCaslan’s Book Store, said Thursday. “It would be a shame to close after 99 years in business.”
McCaslan’s is still open and offering pickup services. Rankin said most of their business comes from selling office supplies.
Rankin is optimistic, though. “We will be OK.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.