As the number of U.S. COVID-19 cases climbs, local hospitals are adjusting their strategies daily for how to respond to this ongoing pandemic.
Patients coming into the Abbeville Area Medical Center for treatment, for instance, might be fast-tracked to a newly partitioned part of the hospital in order to avoid exposing other patients to potential COVID-19 cases, said Meg Davis, AAMC's marketing, foundation and volunteer services director.
"If you're exhibiting mild symptoms, you probably just need to stay at home and quarantine yourself," she said, "but if you're experiencing increased shortness of breath, you do need to seek medical care."
Outside of the emergency care area, hospital staff have set up a tent where they're screening patients for any respiratory symptoms. Patients with such symptoms are sent back to their vehicle to await a call with instructions, which will take them into the hospital through a restricted entrance into an area converted to isolate and treat respiratory patients.
AAMC, which has 12 medical surgical beds, six ICU beds and nine beds in the emergency department, has tested three patients for COVID-19 so far. Davis said the state Department of Health and Environmental Control has yet to send results on those tests.
The hospital is prepared to take on as many patients as it can, she said, and will evaluate the community need day by day. Staff members are limiting the elective surgeries performed, but some are still being done.
Currently, the hospital is barring visitors, and while AAMC is still offering lab and radiography services, all patients are being asked screening questions and having their temperatures checked. Davis said this is because some people might be carriers of the virus without being aware of it.
Self Regional Medical Center has not canceled elective surgeries, but hospital representative Mark Hyatt said the administration is evaluating the situation daily. The staff has contingency plans in place to convert parts of the hospital into ICU space if necessary, and they also have a mobile hospital tent that can be used to treat patients.
Other hospital systems are making adjustments as needs arise; Prisma Health is converting North Greenville Hospital into a center for care of the suspected or confirmed COVID-19 patients, according to a report from the Greenville News. In the meantime, medical professionals are still urging the public to follow DHEC and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to practice social distancing, stay home if possible and wash their hands often and thoroughly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.