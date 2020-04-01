Tax payments for area governments could be in jeopardy because of business closures from the new coronavirus pandemic. But, most believe they will weather the storm.
“Certainly, we are going to see a dip in accommodations tax,” said Julie Wilkie, Greenwood city manager. “We will see a dip in business licenses.”
In last week’s special called meeting, Greenwood City Council approved an emergency ordinance to allow the city manager to modify deadlines, among other things. In that meeting, Finance Director Stephanie Dorn said that if business owners did not pay their business license fees, hospitality or accommodations taxes by June the city would experience “cash flow problems.”
“We don’t want to stretch it to that point,” Wilkie said. “This is an olive branch to the businesses, something that we can do.”
The City of Greenwood and other municipalities were successful in getting a local option sales tax referendum placed on November’s ballot and, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Wilkie sees a need to move forward with the ballot initiative in Greenwood County.
“I think COVID-19 or not, we still need the local option sales tax to build Greenwood,” Wilkie said. “We will probably re-rack our game plan.”
Wilkie said voter education about the tax will take place during the next several months.
