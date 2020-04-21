Some retailers in Greenwood were happy to open their doors to customers Tuesday.
“Back open,” said Kristi McElrath, owner of Elam Jayne in Uptown Greenwood. McElrath reports that Elam Jayne has been operating by appointment only during the shutdown.
Thayer’s Furniture and Fine Gifts has been using the lack of customer traffic to improve its store.
“We remodeled our displays,” manager Taylor Tucker said.
Some businesses in Uptown have not yet reopened. A sign on the door at Main and Maxwell Art by Design announced that it would be reopening on May 4.
Some business owners were still upset at having to close in the first place.
“It’s like he singled out music stores,” Bob Tucker, owner of B and T Music and More, said about Gov. Henry McMaster’s previous order. He said his business is one of only a dozen independent music stores left in South Carolina.
On April 6, McMaster issued an executive order closing all nonessential business to the public causing retail businesses to switch to curbside and delivery operations. On Monday, McMaster modified the executive order to allow nonessential business customers to enter stores but with the same limitations that essential businesses have to follow.
The stores must monitor social distancing of customers and limit the store to five people per 1,000 square feet or 20% of allowed occupancy.
After two weeks of being closed to the public, small businesses lost much-needed revenue.
“Small businesses were the ones that took a hit,” said Bob Tucker who also saw a reduction in sales of about 90%.
“We lost ground for almost two months,” McElrath said. “Hoping we get back to normal.”
With cancellations and postponements of events such as weddings, Thayer’s is also seeing hard times.
“That hurt our bottom line on how we plan for the rest of the year,” Taylor Tucker said. Thayer’s also had to down staff. “We lost one of our employees and had to furlough.”
Having businesses closed is also hurting those that depend on others for sales.
“With a lot of businesses being closed, there is not a lot of orders,” said Jack Jennings who is in charge of sales at McCaslan’s Book Store. He said it has even changed how they do deliveries.
McCaslan’s delivers office supplies to businesses and is accustomed to taking orders inside and setting up for the customer. After businesses closed their doors to the public, deliveries are now dropped off at the door.
While being closed to the public, some stores found creative ways to thank customers for support. Thayer’s started a drawing when it had to shut their doors and every customer who purchased items since has been entered into the drawing as a thank you for support.
All of the businesses the Index-Journal spoke with are taking precautions to safeguard customers, including cleaning, social distancing and limiting the number of people in the store.
Greenwood Mall announced on late Tuesday it is open for stores to begin reopening or prepare for reopening according to a post on social media.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Belk, Kohl’s, Ulta, Old Navy and TJ Max in Greenwood were closed to the public.
