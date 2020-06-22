AOH theater season in flux; director's ouster prompts reactions

Abbeville Opera House, the official Rural Drama State Theater of South Carolina, opened its doors in 1904.
Community theater has been a part of AOH for more than 40 years. AOH has been in a state of transition since the retirement of its longtime executive director, Michael Genevie, at the conclusion of the 2017-18 winter season. Genevie also directed AOH’s 40th summer season following retirement.
Last year, AOH contracted with a guest artistic director for one show and for a slate of shows this year and into 2021, but amid controversy, that person, Jimmy O. Burdette has been let go and the AOH theatrical season as previously announced has been canceled.
The City of Abbeville has declined to publicly comment on the personnel issue, but Burdette told the Index-Journal that a woman he does not know took issue with his personal Facebook page and called him a racist.
Genevie shared the following statement with the Index-Journal regarding the in-flux state of AOH regarding theatrical productions:
“Kathy and I retired last year from the Abbeville Opera House after 40 years of creating a successful, award winning summer theater season, a wonderful youth theater and a successful, award-winning winter season that brought theater patrons, tour buses, seniors and church groups into our community from all over the country. We have staged many world premieres, with dozens of award winning playwrights, performed for presidents, senators, governors and worked with many Broadway, film and television actors throughout the years. When we retired, many of our board member resigned and many of our volunteers retired with us. We left a wonderful theater with a great reputation. And, in only ten months it has been destroyed. The recent course of events leaves us sad, angry, exasperated, frustrated, heartbroken and ashamed. “
Genevie told the Index-Journal via phone June 17, “In light of everything that’s going on in our country right now, I don’t see that the city really had any other choice. ... Theaters cannot do shows right now anyway with closures during the pandemic.”
Now, operation of AOH has become a function of the City of Abbeville’s Community Development Department, which is involved with grant-writing and economic development. It is headed by Mike Clary, community development director, who is also under the direction of Blake Stone, Abbeville city manager.
Beginning in 2019, the City of Abbeville began hosting City Opera House Events in the historic theater space during times when it was available and not being used for stage productions, using it for music, comedy, movies and more. A decision was made to have guest directors handle live theater productions.
Burdette, of Iva, began guest directing shows in 2019, including productions of “Night of the Living Dead” and “Little House Christmas” at AOH in December. He was working with youth actors for AOH’s “The Lion the Witch and the Wardrobe.” That show was in rehearsals before shutdowns of entertainment venues amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Burdette has been acting in shows at AOH since his teens, appearing in more than 40 shows.
He has acted in and directed numerous plays at Abbeville Opera House and he has worked with notable actors such as Burt Reynolds, Charles Durning, Ann Wedgeworth, Hal Holbrook, Don Knotts and others.
John Frady, 52, a teacher and friend of Burdette’s from Pendleton, has acted in plays directed by him at AOH.
“At first, it was said that shows were being canceled because long-needed renovations were being done on the Opera House, yet they were going to keep all of the live shows like comedy and concerts,” Frady said. “Then, we hear about this woman’s post. This is ruining a very good director. We need more people of color in theater. ... Jimmy doesn’t give a rat’s butt what color people are. He’s good at bringing in talent from Abbeville and areas outside and at finding shows that are a draw for small theaters.”
Shelley Reid of Abbeville, a veteran AOH actor and playwright, says it’s “a grievous error” for the city to cancel the theatrical season as previously scheduled.
“I’ve known Jimmy (Burdette) since he was 17,” Reid said. “I’ve never known him to make any sort of racist comment or do anything that would suggest he is a racist. He’s always been inclusive with shows and has worked with black actors, actresses and music directors. I hate this for the Opera House and I hate it for Jimmy’s sake. He’s an asset to theater in this area. ... I don’t know what this means as far as the future of theater in Abbeville goes and I’m having anxiety about it.”
Janet Smith, a friend of Burdette’s, said she’s not in favor of the city’s decisions.
“When you cancel plays, people don’t come to Abbeville and spend money in our town,” Smith said. “Businesses are already hurting because of the coronavirus. I love working with Jimmy and putting on plays. People are really upset about this.”
Sandy Staggs, drama critic, a founder of Proud Mary Theatre Company and publisher of the online niche magazine, Carolina Curtain Call, said, “Regrouping and rebranding is essential to heal in this situation, but there are many qualified and talented directors that can take over productions when theaters are able to resume. I hate to see this historic and gorgeous venue become so lowly a roadhouse instead of fostering local talent.”
Staggs went on to say, “Personal social media posts matter, especially for people in positions of power in the community and more so for one that serves youth.”
The Index-Journal reached out to Abbeville Mayor Santana Delano Freeman by phone June 18, leaving a cellphone number and email for return communication. Abbeville City Council member Jim Grant is the only council member with a cellphone number listed on the council’s web page.
Grant responded via text writing June 19, “As you should be aware, by the law, council cannot make personnel decisions.”
